ADULTS in Wales will be given free access to antibody tests through a new national surveillance programme launched by the UK Health Security Agency.

The aim will be to help improve understanding of immunity against Covid-19 from vaccination and infection.

For the first time, the programme will offer antibody testing to adults in the UK who test positive.

Anyone aged over 18 will be able to opt in to take part when booking a PCR test through NHS Test and Trace.

Up to 8,000 people who opt in and then receive a positive PCR result will be sent two antibody tests to complete at home and send back to a lab for analysis.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said: “The UK government has launched a new antibody test to those who opt in when booking a PCR test in Wales, which will enable us to deepen our understanding of Covid-19.

“I’m proud that Wales, along with the other three UK nations, are collaborating on such an important programme and I urge everyone to opt in and take advantage of the testing available.”

The UK Health Security Agency will work alongside NHS Test and Trace testing services in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to monitor levels of antibodies in positive cases across the UK.

The data collected will help estimate the proportion of those who got Covid-19 despite developing antibodies as a result of having a vaccine or previously catching coronavirus.

The initiative could also provide insight into any groups of people who do not develop an immune response.

The UK Health Security Agency will use the data to inform our ongoing approach to Covid-19 and provide further insight into the effectiveness of the vaccines against different variants.

UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid said: “Our new national antibody testing will be quick and easy to take part in, and by doing so you’ll be helping strengthen our understanding of Covid-19 as we cautiously return to a more normal life.

“I’m proud to see all parts of the UK uniting around this new initiative and working together to arm ourselves with even more valuable insights into how Covid-19 vaccines are protecting people up and down the UK.

“Our phenomenal vaccination programme continues to build a massive wall of defence across the country – already preventing around 24 million infections and more than 100,000 deaths in England alone. I urge everyone across the UK to get both vaccinations as soon as possible.”

Anyone taking part must take their first antibody test as soon as possible after receiving a positive PCR result, before the body has had time to generate a detectable antibody response to the current infection.

The first test will determine the level of antibodies a person had before their current infection.

The second test should be taken 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19 and will measure antibodies generated in response to the infection.

By comparing the two antibody test results, the UK Health Security Agency will be able to see how well vaccinated individuals boost their immunity when they are infected and how this might vary with different variants.

Testing positive for antibodies does not mean someone is immune from Covid-19 and people must continue to follow the rules, get tested if they have symptoms and self-isolate if positive or are a contact of a positive case and have not received both vaccine doses, to prevent the virus from spreading.

Chief Executive of the UK National Health Security Agency, Dr Jenny Harries, said: “We are rolling out antibody testing across the UK to gain vital data into the impact of our vaccination programme and on immune responses to different variants of Covid-19.

“This has been made possible thanks to the incredible British public who continue to come forward for testing when they develop symptoms and the millions of people who have had their jabs.

“The best way to protect yourself and those around you is by getting vaccinated. I encourage anyone who has not yet come forward to book their first and second jabs.”