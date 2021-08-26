A MAN from Pembroke Dock has admitted failing to meet with requirements set out after being placed on the sex offenders' register.

Paul Phelps, of Ferry Terrace, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to failing to contact authorities within three days when moving to a new address under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. The offence was committed on April 28.

Phelps, 67, submitted his plea to Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on August 18.

He was remanded on unconditional bail while the court awaits a pre-sentencing report.

Phelps' next hearing is set for September 8 at the town's magistrates court where he is scheduled to be sentenced.