An important gap in Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre’s collection of military uniforms has been filled, thanks to a newly appointed trustee.

Councillor Jane Phillips, a former mayor of the town, was recently appointed as one of two trustees representing Pembroke Dock Town Council, a key supporter of the Heritage Centre and Trust.

When Jane learned that the centre did not have a Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) uniform in its collection she generously donated the tunic worn by her late mother, Ivy Bondon, in World War II.

Jane’s mother was one of three sisters in the Cole family from Carew, along with Agnes and Queenie, who joined the WAAFs during the war.

Ivy was involved in catering in the service and was promoted to the rank of sergeant. After wartime service she returned to Pembrokeshire, married and lived in Pembroke Dock.

“I am so pleased that Mum’s tunic is so useful to the centre,” said Jane. “Mum was very proud of her time in the WAAFs and served at many stations, from the famous Biggin Hill to the Orkneys.”

Trevor Clark, of the centre’s accreditation and archive team, added: “We have several uniforms of RAF airmen but nothing until now representing the WAAFs. The tunic and other items from Jane will go on display in due course.

“We are still seeking the distinctive WAAF peaked cap to go with the tunic and hope in time to add a WAAF greatcoat too. If anyone knows of these rare items we will be delighted to hear of them.”