A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to stealing two pressure washers.
Shannon Charge, of Pembroke Street, Pembroke Dock, was accused of stealing two pressure washers and other goods, amounting to £210.98, from B&M in the town on July 7.
Twenty-six-year-old Charge pleaded guilty to the theft at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on August 18.
She was fined £80 and made to pay compensation of £25.
Charge had to pay the prosecution service £85.00 and a £34 surcharge.
