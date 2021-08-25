A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to stealing two pressure washers.

Shannon Charge, of Pembroke Street, Pembroke Dock, was accused of stealing two pressure washers and other goods, amounting to £210.98, from B&M in the town on July 7.

Twenty-six-year-old Charge pleaded guilty to the theft at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on August 18.

She was fined £80 and made to pay compensation of £25.

Charge had to pay the prosecution service £85.00 and a £34 surcharge.