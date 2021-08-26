Letter to the Editor:
I would like to bring your attention to the excessive speeds on the A487 from
This is a 30mph section of the road which is totally ignored by the majority of vehicles.
The population of this section of road with new builds and the construction of a new hotel is leading to a potential fatal accident on this section of road.
The current speed signs are not adequate and this needs to be assessed as a matter of urgency.
The 'built up area' now starts at the Glasfryn Road junction with the A487; however most motorists are not considerate of this.
Before we have serious casualties, please have a look at this situation which is being further enhanced by the one way system in place.
Kind Regards
Anthony Higgs MA
(St Davids resident)
