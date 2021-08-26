Greenacres Rescue has been officially announced as Cleddau Insurance's first charity partner.

The 12-month charity partnership will support and save animals’ lives in the Pembrokeshire area, ensuring that every new insurance policy with Cleddau Insurance will contribute a percentage to the charity.

The company's customers will not only be getting insurance cover, but they will also be supporting a local charity.

Furthermore, Cleddau Insurance, which has branches in Neyland and St Clears, will also be holding fundraising events throughout the year. The first event will be announced in a couple of weeks.

Several animals will live the rest of their lives at the centre, meaning contributions, particularly during these uncertain times, are even more crucial in the running of the centre.

Mikey Lawlor of Greenacres Rescue said: "We’re so delighted that Cleddau insurance have chosen to partner with us over the next 12 months. The money they raise will help in the running of this facility. Every contribution is greatly received and having Cleddau’s support is greatly appreciated.

“The initiative is very exciting, and we can’t recommend Cleddau Insurance services enough who have insured our premises during the last four years. Their personal insurance services also are incredibly competitive as many staff members also use their services for home and car insurance."

Yvette Llewellyn, Neyland branch manager of Cleddau Insurance, quoted: “We are delighted to partner up with Greenacres on this initiative where our contribution can help them sustain the fantastic work they do and help save the lives of many animals in Pembrokeshire.

"The scheme will help customers in Pembrokeshire save money on their insurance, getting the cover they need while at the same time support this amazing charity.

"We are looking forward to working with Greenacres as we continue to raise the awareness and improve the lives of certain pets that are no longer wanted”.