Parents, guardians and learners in Wales are being asked to take steps to keep the Covid risk down and learners learning as schools, colleges and universities prepare to reopen.

The steps the Welsh Government is asking families to take include:

• Get the vaccine if it’s offered to you

• Maintain regular handwashing

• Any staff or learner with symptoms of Covid-19 - however mild – should stay at home and book a PCR test at their closest test site

• Staff in primary schools - and staff and learners in secondary schools and colleges - without symptoms should take two lateral flow tests (LFTs), three days apart during the week leading up to their first day back. If the test is positive they should self-isolate, and book a PCR test

• Going into the new term, staff in primary schools and staff and learners in secondary schools and colleges not showing symptoms should continue to take regular rapid lateral flow tests twice a week, and report the results online

• Learners Years Seven and above should continue to wear face coverings on school and college transport

Welsh Government said regular testing will help reduce transmission of the virus and protect the most vulnerable.

Jeremy Miles, the minister for education and Welsh language, said: "Earlier in the summer, I wanted to ensure that at the start of the 2021/22 school year, we could keep learners and staff safe, and lessen the possible disruptions posed by Covid-19.

"By now, all of our workforce will either have received or been offered a vaccine. We have also offered the vaccine to all of Wales 16 and 17 year olds, and will offer it to clinically vulnerable 12 to 15 year olds.

"This means the risks posed by Covid are much lower – but we still need people to follow some rules, to make sure we don’t risk the level of disruption of day-to-day learning that we saw during the pandemic.

"I’d like to thank everyone across Wales for their efforts in helping us to get to this point. And by continuing to follow these measures, we can all look forward to starting a safer and more stable year, in which schools and colleges will be the safest place learners can be."