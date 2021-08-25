A MAN has been remanded in custody after admitting causing serious emotional harm to a woman.
Between March 28 and July 12 Mark Ion, who is currently in HMP Swansea, exerted emotional and financial control, which included threatening and abusive behaviour and taking possession of the victim's finances while also taking advantage by living with the victim without contributing financially.
Then, between July 4 and July 10, Ion harassed the victim by calling her mobile 31 times and leaving messages that included requests that the victim dropped the charges.
The crimes were committed in Haverfordwest.
Fifty-year-old Ions pleaded guilty to the charges at the town's Magistrates Court on August 18.
He was remanded in custody until September 1 when he is scheduled to be sentenced.
