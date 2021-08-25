PEMBROKESHIRE County Council's Archives and Local Studies service will re-open tomorrow, Thursday August 26.

The service's re-opening follows a protracted period of closure due to the pandemic.

It will initially be open between 10am and 4pm on Thursday and Friday only each week.

Public access will be by prior appointment only and all bookings must be made by ringing 01437 775975 between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

Please do not use this number for any other enquiries. All other enquiries related to the archives and local studies service should continue to be made on 01437 775456.

All enquiries concerning the Covid vaccination programme should be made on 01437 775978.

Seating spaces for all computer terminals and research desk space will need to be booked in advance.

The slots can be booked as follows:

10:00am-11:45am

12:00pm-1:45pm

2:00pm-4:00pm

This allows for cleaning of the study spaces between appointments to minimise the risk of virus transmission.

Spaces within the research room have been reduced to limit the amount of people in the research room at any one time.

Appointments will also need to be made for the deposit or donation of records - it will no longer be possible just to turn up with a collection to lodge with the service for safe-keeping.

Please use the 01437 775456 number to arrange an appointment for this purpose.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: "Currently, it is still a requirement to wear face masks within the building and all visitors to the archive and local studies service will be expected to wear a mask or other acceptable face covering unless medically exempt from doing so.

"It is advised that you make requests in advance for original material, i.e. material that needs to be retrieved from the repository, in advance of your visit.

"This allows you to make the greatest use of the research time available to you as the material will be out ready for you when you visit.

"We will need an accurate reference number to do this. Please request original material by e-mailing record.office@pembrokeshire.gov.uk giving as long a lead-in time as possible and preferably 48 hours before your visit.

"In order to support the work of Wales’ Test Trace Protect (TTP) service we will be capturing the necessary information to assist with tracing contacts of index cases. This requires as a minimum a full name and at least one accurate, current contact telephone number. This information will be handed over to the TTP team if required. There is also a QR code on the Research Room door for those who have the app.

"If you have any queries concerning the above, then please feel free to send the office an e-mail on record.office@pembrokeshire.gov.uk and one of the team will come back to you as soon as possible."