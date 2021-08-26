The National Churches Trust is making it easy for anyone visiting a national park to also discover this amazing national heritage.

Nineteen churches from the Pembrokeshire National Park are included in a new online visitor’s guide on the National Churches Trust’s ExploreChurches website.

The guide includes top tips on the best churches to visit each park and some stunning photographs to whet the appetite of heritage lovers.

Over 200 churches and chapels from the UK’s 15 national parks are featured in the new guide, which has been produced to mark 70 years since the first national park was created.

Some of the top churches to visit in the Pembrokeshire National Park include:

• St Govan's Chapel

• St Gwyndaf, Llanwnda

• St Mary's, Tenby

• St David’s Cathedral

Bill Bryson, a vice-president of the National Churches Trust said: “It is impossible to overstate the importance of churches to this country.

“Nothing else in the built environment has the emotional and spiritual resonance, the architectural distinction, the ancient, reassuring solidity of a parish church.

“To me, they are the physical embodiment of all that is best and most enduring in Britain.

“So, when you visit the Pembrokeshire National Park, why not discover some beautiful churches in this most breath taking and treasured landscape.”

Sarah Crossland, engagement manager for the National Churches Trust said: “This year marks the 70th anniversary of the designation of the Peak District as the UK's first national park.

“Our new ExploreChurches online visitor guide makes it easy for visitors to national parks to also discover some of the UK’s most beautiful churches.

“These stunning buildings, many of which date back to medieval times, are the jewels in the UK’s heritage crown. No visit to a national park is complete without discovering these beautiful churches, each with an amazing story to tell.”