Police have seized a stolen car which they said was worth more than £30,000.
Officers pulled the Audi A4 was pulled over for a stop check on the A40 at Slebech yesterday, Wednesday August 26.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Checks on the vehicle showed it to be stolen from the West Midlands area in May of this year."
