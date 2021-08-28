BB SKONE’S GIG GUIDE
Wednesday 1st September
Open Mic, Middlegate, Pembroke
Open Mic with Keepers, Trehale Farm, Mathry
Jam Session, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot
Thursday 2nd September
Arrested Development, The Queens Hall, Narberth
La Loba, Talouies, Milfrod Haven
Friday 3rd September
Pwdin Reis & The Flyrites, CWRW, Carmarthen
Live Music, The Dial Inn, Lamphey
Ian Shimmin, Talouies, Milford Haven
Saturday 4th September
Waves, The Eagle, Narberth
The Meekcats, Sports & Social Club, Whitland
Live Music, The Dial Inn, Lamphey
Jam Jar Blues, Talouies, Milord Haven
Blank Collective, Haverhub, Haverfordwest
Calico Jack, Dewslake Camp Site, Lamphey
End of Summer Festival, The Beach, Newgale
Sunday 5th September
BB Skone Show, Pure West Radio
Live Music, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot
It is recommended you check with venues before travelling.
(BB Skone presents the local music show every Sunday @7pm on Pure West Radio)
