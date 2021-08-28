BB SKONE’S GIG GUIDE

Wednesday 1st September

Open Mic, Middlegate, Pembroke

Open Mic with Keepers, Trehale Farm, Mathry

Jam Session, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot

Thursday 2nd September

Arrested Development, The Queens Hall, Narberth

La Loba, Talouies, Milfrod Haven

Friday 3rd September

Pwdin Reis & The Flyrites, CWRW, Carmarthen

Live Music, The Dial Inn, Lamphey

Ian Shimmin, Talouies, Milford Haven

Saturday 4th September

Waves, The Eagle, Narberth

The Meekcats, Sports & Social Club, Whitland

Live Music, The Dial Inn, Lamphey

Jam Jar Blues, Talouies, Milord Haven

Blank Collective, Haverhub, Haverfordwest

Calico Jack, Dewslake Camp Site, Lamphey

End of Summer Festival, The Beach, Newgale

Sunday 5th September

BB Skone Show, Pure West Radio

Live Music, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot

It is recommended you check with venues before travelling.

(BB Skone presents the local music show every Sunday @7pm on Pure West Radio)