Pembrokeshire now has the highest coronavirus case rate for the under 25s in the whole of Wales, according to latest Public Health Wales figures.
Young people accounted for 44% of all cases in the week ending 21 August, as rates among the under 25s rose in all but one of Wales' 22 counties.
Pembrokeshire's case rate for the under 25s was 705.6 cases per 100,000 people – with Wales' average case rate for that group being 455.1.
Neighbouring Ceredigion's coronavirus rate for under-25s was beneath the Wales average at 445.3 per 100,000, and Carmarthenshire rate was 385.
The highest proportional rises were in Pembrokeshire, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan as Wales' infection rate has rose to its highest since January.
The overall case rate in Pembrokeshire has jumped to 372 cases per 100,000 - it was 176.5 a week ago - driven by the cases among the under 25s.
The analysis also shows rises in under 16s and the 25 to 49 age groups, but the sharpest is in the 17 to 24 age group, according to the last figures.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.