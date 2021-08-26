The HM Coastguard Dale team was requested to rescue a dog stuck on cliffs above Musslewick Sands in Marloes with 'a large overhang of loose material above.'
The coastguard team received the incident attendance request by Milford Haven Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre at 12.34pm on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 25.
The team was working alongside HM Coastguard Broad Haven, and together they worked their way across the fields and to the location of the dog on the cliffs.
Once at the location, the rope rescue technicians from both coastguard teams made the decision to access the dog from below, reversing the usual process of accessing from above.
This decision was made 'due to a large overhang of loose material above the dog,' which made the situation more challenging.
Betty, the dog stuck on the cliffs, was rescued by the team by being secured in the animal rescue bag, before being reunited with her owners.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.