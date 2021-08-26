A WOMAN who collapsed while coming out of the sea was helped by coastguards, the RNLI, First Responders and ambulance yesterday, Wednesday August 25.
The incident took place at Presipe beach, near Manorbier, at around 6pm.
Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team, HM Coastguard St Govans and Tenby's inshore lifeboat coastguard rescue team were requested to go to the scene.
Coastguards began first aid, ahead of the lifeboat going ashore with oxygen.
The casualty quickly responded and once well enough, was taken the short distance around to Manorbier beach, where coastguard teams from Tenby and St Govans were waiting. She was placed in the costguard vehicle to be warmed up.
A Welsh Ambulance Service First Responder was soon on scene to take over care, shortly followed by an ambulance to take the woman to be checked over in hospital.
The lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 7.40pm.
Tenby RNLI crew member and press officer Ben James said that the response was "a great example of multiple agencies working together for the benefit of the casualty.":
No sooner was the incident over than the Tenby coastguard team, along with HM Coastguard Llansteffan, was asked by Dyfed-Powys Police to help with a missing person search in the Saundersfoot area.
As the Tenby team arrived at the rendezvous point, updated information was received that the missing person had been found safe and well by police, and the teams were stood down.
