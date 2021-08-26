Milford Youth Matters has announced that there will be an extra day of the successful and popular weekly summer event, 'Under the Bridge.'

The final summer session of Under the Bridge was due to take place on Friday, August 27, but a new date has been confirmed.

A further session will take place the following Tuesday, August 31, beginning at 6pm and ending at 8.30pm.

The event, like all other sessions this summer, is open to all aged between 11 and 18 and completely free of charge.

The extra session has gone ahead due to the many requests given to Milford Youth Matters after a successful summer programme.

After a first event in early June, the 2021 series of Under the Bridge became a weekly occurrence starting on Friday, July 16.

The events have proven very successful, with each new week on a Friday night bringing something different.

Activities which have taken place include dance workshops, bucking bronco, street football, chalk art, graffiti sessions and circus skills among many more.

Furthermore, to celebrate what was meant to be the final session, the event on Friday, August 27 will include free burgers and chips to those who have booked on.

To book onto the final two sessions, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/under-the-bridge-registration-163032617949

The Under the Bridge summer programme has been run alongside Milford Youth Matters' weekly 5km challenge, encouraging young people to keep active throughout the summer months.

Furthermore, more events are set to take place after the summer, with the 'Big Ballsy Bake Day,' due to take place on Saturday, September 4 to raise funds and awareness for male testicular health.