TODAY is National Dog Day 2021 - a celebration of our four-legged friends and what they mean to us.
We're a dog-loving lot at the Western Telegraph, and we'd like nothing better today than to see your pictures of your favourite pooches which we can share with readers.
So head over to our Facebook page to post your photo - and maybe tell us why your pet is so special to you.
Perhaps you have a rescue dog with a story to tell, or have been entertained by the antics of a puppy that came to live with you in lockdown?
Do you have a clever dog that can do a trick or two, or has your dog been part of your family for a long time? Or maybe you would like to remember a dog that you have sadly lost.
Whatever their breed, age or story, we would love to hear all about your furry friends.
Just post your pictures in the comments section on the National Dog Day post on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.