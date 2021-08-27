A man was arrested by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit in the Trecwn area on suspicion of numerous offences.

He was arrested on the evening of Wednesday, August 25 after a stop check of the vehicle he was driving.

He was arrested on suspicion of taking without owner's consent, driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: "He has since been bailed, pending further enquiries."