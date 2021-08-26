There have been 261 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area today according to today’s figures (Thursday, August 26).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 117 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 85 in Pembrokeshire and 59 in Ceredigion.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 20,650 – 13,014 in Carmarthenshire, 5,231 in Pembrokeshire and 2,666 in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 490 for the duration of the pandemic.
In total 2,389 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 270,243 cases.
There have been 11,391 tests done since the last report.
There was one new Welsh Covid related death reported with the total across Wales 5,663 deaths.
Across Wales, 2,171,499 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,166,569 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda as of August 25, 554,179 first and second doses have been administered.
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 131,456 first doses have been given (70.7 per cent) and 122,918 second doses (65.1 per cent).
In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 52,719 first doses have now been given (72.5 per cent) and 49,207 second doses (67.7 per cent).
In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 92,831 first does have been given (73.8 per cent) and 86,727 second doses (68.9 per cent).
