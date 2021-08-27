ONE man has been found guilty and the other not guilty in the case of two assaults which took place in Haverfordwest.
Benjamin Pettit and Lewys Pettit, both of Jury Lane, Haverfordwest, were standing trial accused of assaulting two men in the town in February.
The elder of the two Pettits - 27-year-old Benjamin - originally pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault, submitted on August 11. He had his case dismissed for lack of evidence at Haverfordwest Magistrates on August 25.
The younger Pettit - 20-year-old Lewys - pleaded guilty to assaulting two men in the town in February. He submitted his pleas at the town's magistrates on August 11 and was sentenced on August 25.
He was made to pay compensation of £100, a surcharge of £95 and prosecution charges totalling £85.
He will also have to do unpaid work amounting to 70 hours, to be carried out by August 2022.
