TRIBUTES are being paid to musician Bob Fish – formerly of 1970s chart-topping band Darts – who has died at his home in Pembrokeshire at the age of 72.

Bob, who lived in Narberth, died peacefully last Sunday - with his wife Heather and daughters Scarlett and China at his side - following a battle with illness.

“He was a wonderful musician, from his time in chart-topping rock ‘n’ roll revivalists Darts, up to his recent career as a roots country performer on the autoharp,” said Pembrokeshire music journalist and broadcaster Malcolm Cawley, better known as BB Skone.

“He was always entertaining, passionate, witty and never lost his beautiful voice.”

Malcolm, who has been a friend of Bob’s for over 30 years, added: “I last saw him three weeks ago after his 72nd birthday, and he was still singing well, despite his terrible illness.

“He stayed positive right to the end, with the support of his wife and daughters.

“They are three wonderful women and were the loves of his life.”

Darts - with their brand of rock ‘n’ roll known as doo-wop - were one of the most successful chart acts of the 1970s, with 12 hit singles between 1977 and 1980 and 14 gold and platinum discs to its name.

Bob’s distinctive falsetto voice featured on all the records, with him taking lead vocal on some.

In the past 20 years, Bob had become a world-renowned virtuoso on the auto-harp – a stringed instrument belonging to the zither family - and expanded his love of roots music in the White Doves duo with Ian Cal Ford.

Amongst many tributes being posted on social media, Bob is being remembered for his personality as well as his musical prowess.

Friends described him as ‘a truly lovely man and a phenomenal musician’ and a ‘loving, conscientious, talented, generous, warm-hearted man’.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Wednesday September 1 at the Penquoit Centre near Cresswell Quay.

His family said: “Please join us to honour the wonderful Bob Fish in the way he would have wanted.”

*BB Skone will be presenting a Bob Fish special on Pure West Radio this Sunday, August 29, at 10pm.