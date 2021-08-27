Chair of the Port of Milford Haven, Dr Chris Martin, has been named as the new permanent chair of Life Sciences Hub Wales.

Dr Martin has been the vice chair of Life Sciences Hub Wales since 2017 and has been interim chair for the last 18 months.

It was August 2017 when he became chair of the port, after being vice chairman since 2012.

He is also deputy chair of the Bevan Commission, an internationally renowned Welsh health and care think tank.

Furthermore, Chris is a trustee and board member of Marie Curie UK, chairman of the Wales Advisory Board of Marie Curie and a governor of Pembrokeshire College.

Born and raised in Pembrokeshire, he has an honours degree in Pharmacy from the University of Cardiff.

Eluned Morgan, minister for health and social services, said: "He (Chris) brings considerable experience of both the health and economic sectors and has championed the critical role of industry in supporting the NHS Wales’ response to Covid-19.

"Dr Martin’s appointment will enable Life Sciences Hub Wales to continue ensuring that innovation is a key part in the recovery and transformation of our health and social services."

Dr Martin said: "I am proud of the organisation and the team behind it who are passionate to continue making a real difference to both the health and economy of Wales. I am also proud to be taking up this role and with the board, leading the organisation to have an even greater impact."