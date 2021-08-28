Seven Pembroke and District Male Voice choristers have been presented with awards marking long service in the choir ranks.
At the choir’s annual meeting, choir president Clive Collins did the honours, presenting five awards – certificates to first tenor Ivor Godsmark (30 years), first tenor Des Edwards (20 years), second tenor Ken Edwards (10 years) and second bass Meurig Rees (10 years), and an inscribed glass to second bass John Hillier (25 years).
Two other choristers, who were unable to attend the annual meeting, subsequently received their certificates from Christine Lloyd, fulfilling her last duty as conductor. Christine has just retired after serving the choir, as accompanist and then conductor, for a remarkable 55 years.
Receiving their certificates from Christine were first bass Norman Kenniford (20 years) and first tenor John Evans (10 years).
