A fundraiser, who is walking 876 miles across the entire coast of Wales, has arrived in Milford Haven on the 45th day of his walk.

Luke Thomas, 36, has incurable stage four skin cancer and is raising money for Melanoma Focus, which funds research and also offers support and guidance to both consultants and patients.

The walk is due to take between two and three months, and when Luke arrived in Milford Haven, he was 634 miles along the way on his 45th day of walking.

He has set himself the target of raising £50,000 for the cancer charity, and is currently almost at £40,000.

Luke had his stage four metastatic melanoma confirmed in 2019 and later spent 18 days in hospital, losing over a stone in weight during immunotherapy.

However, after seeing a reduction in the tumours and in his 15th month of treatment, he decided to embark on his walk.

Luke said: "Raising awareness into skin cancer is very important as it’s a cancer on the increase. Remember to wear SPF 50 sun cream every two hours when out and to get any peculiar moles checked by a GP or dermatologist. My melanoma started on my back and was no bigger than a pencil tip.

"Any donation would be greatly appreciated and it will go to a very important cause. Love and protect your skin."

To read Luke's full story or to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mybigcancerwalk