THE section of Cleddau that runs through Haverfordwest continues to be enhanced.
Now walkers can enjoy a stroll along one of Wales most beautiful rivers safe in the knowledge they won't get lost after maps and way-markers were installed to guide people who wish to enjoy all the river has to offer.
New maps have been installed at Kayak Club’s boat launching pontoon, near Bridge Meadow Stadium, and at the Priory Saltings.
Deputy mayor of the town Cllr Chris Evans said the signs were just another reason to enjoy Haverfordwest.
"The new river maps and finger-posts help walkers navigate the already popular Cleddau Reaches Walks," said Cllr Evans.
"The scenic walks link the town centre to nature and also enhance access to the river in a 'special area of conservation of European significance'."
Referring to them as 'interpretation panels', Haverfordwest Town Council paid acknowledgement to their partners who helped set up the signs.
"Our thanks to our fellow stakeholders for their ongoing work on the project: Pembrokeshire County Council, Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru, Natural Resources Wales, Bridge Meadow Trust Haverfordwest and Haverfordwest Kayak Club."
Work continues in enhancing areas of Haverfordwest including the Magnificent Meadows project in Priory Saltings which looks to see wild meadows restored.
