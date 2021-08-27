A former Glamorgan and England cricketer is cycling 100 miles from Cardiff to Narberth to raise funds for Crohn's and Colitis UK after his daughter died of sepsis in early 2020.
Steve James, 53, is aiming to cycle from Cardiff to Narberth, where his daughter Bethan loved, on her birthday every year, August 28.
This first year completing the bike ride will be a quiet event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with only three doing the cycle this year.
However, Steve is hopeful that in the future, the cycle will become bigger and more will do it alongside him in memory of Bethan.
Bethan died at the age of 21 in February 2020 from sepsis, after her 2019 Crohn's diagnosis.
As well as raising money for Crohn's and Colitis UK, Steve will also be fundraising for 2 Wish Upon A Star and the Professional Cricketers' Trust, after their good treatment of the family since Bethan's death.
He has given himself the aim of raising £15,000 to be split between the three organisations.
Steve said: "Bethan loved Narberth and I will wear lots of pink, her favourite colour, and drink lots of hot chocolate, her favourite drink, on the way."
To donate towards Steve's cycle, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/bike-for-beth
