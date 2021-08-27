A FILM made in Pembrokeshire as part of a bid to save a local church has won its section in an international film festival.

The film, The Search for Little Flanders, was made in 2016 to raise money for the restoration of the medieval Church of St Jerome’s in Llangwm.

It was chosen as best documentary feature at the West Europe International Film Festival in Brussels.

The film tells the story of the Flemish settlement of parts of Pembrokeshire after the 11th century Norman invasion.

It was directed by Pamela Hunt, a former independent film maker, who lives in Llangwm, with help from the people of the village.

Pam and other members of the crew spent a week filming in Belgium interviewing experts including academics and historians about the ancient links with west Wales.

Pam said afterwards the judges had told her the film was nominated because of its strong local involvement and thanked all those who took part.

“It was wonderful to be able to do something involving so many village people," she said. "The enthusiasm it engendered was quite remarkable.

“We were able to use local people to present, narrate and take on other roles in making the film and this I think was what swayed the judges.

“We watched the awards ceremony live online – and when the announcement came the noise made by all those watching as they all unmuted their connection at the same time was so great that it crashed the system!”

The money raised by selling DVDs of the film together with backing from the Heritage Lottery and other funds was enough to pay for building work at the church which now looks set to stand for another few hundred years.

It can be seen online on YouTube at https://youtu.be/f5Nw5PPsacA.