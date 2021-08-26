A PEMBROKESHIRE fast-food outlet is in the running for a slice of the honours in a national competition.
Pizza Time in Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock has made it to the top ten in Wales in the British Kebab Awards.
It's the only establishment in Pembrokeshire - as well as the only one west of Cardiff - featuring in the Best Kebab House in Wales category.
There are no fewer than 17,000 kebab outlets in the UK, so Pizza Time is justly proud of its achievement so far.
To vote for Pizza Time, go to www.britishkebabawards.co.uk
The British Kebab Awards are now in their ninth year.
The awards' founder, Ibrahim Dogus, who is also director of the newly formed Kebab Alliance, commented: “This year’s longlist demonstrates the sector’s diversity, with more entries than ever before including from a wide range of restaurants and takeaways across the UK.
"From twists on the classics, to new vegan varieties, we are proud to celebrate one of the nation’s best loved industries, the kebab industry, as it continues to grow in new and exciting ways.
"After such a challenging year of Covid lockdowns, the ceremony will also give staff who work in the industry a chance to celebrate.”
