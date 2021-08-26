THE family of a young woman who has died following a collision A478 at Penblewin, Narberth, on Friday, 20 August, have spoken of their devastation at losing their loving daughter and sister.
Beca Mai Richards, aged 23, from Llangain, in Carmarthen, passed away in hospital today, Thursday August 26.
Her family have issued a tribute, where they speak of their pride that Beca Mai, 'who always cared for others', donated her organs to save or improve the lives of others.
Their tribute reads:
“We are completely devastated in losing Beca. She was such a loving and kind-hearted daughter, sister, friend and teacher and someone who always cared for others.
"We take great pride that, as a donor, Beca will provide a better life for others as her final gift.
"As a family, we thank everyone, especially the Intensive Care Unit and Wales Air Ambulance, for their support and care during these past few days. We would now like some time to grieve in private.”
The family is being supported by specially-trained officers.
