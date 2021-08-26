AN app-based outdoor adventure for families in Pembrokeshire looks set to be a great bank holiday activity.
The Curious Case of Aberlliw calls on participants to turn detective to find out why a small town in Wales has lost all its colour.
It takes place in and around Narberth on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, August 28,29 and 30 and is suitable for families or groups with children under 11.
Here’s how it works:
Step 1: The day before your mission you’ll receive an invitation to a pre-show briefing to watch before you head out to complete your trail with the help of an app.
Step 2: The day of the mission, you’ll arrive at the Span Arts building at your booked timeslot for your outdoor trail around Narberth and using the app, you’ll be guided along the trail, completing tasks along the way, with a little help from senior agents from the Department of Strange Events. Why not dress up as your favourite detective?
Step 3: Once you arrive home, you’ll be invited to another show which will conclude your mission.
Places are strictly limited to keep your adventure Covid safe, book your adventure now to avoid disappointment via the Span Arts website
This is a A Taking Flight/LAS Theatre co-production in association with Awen Cultural Trust and Theatrau Sir Gar.
