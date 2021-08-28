A mobile Covid-19 vaccination van will be based in Folly Farm this bank holiday Monday.
The mobile vaccination clinic will be at the Pembrokeshire family attraction on August 30 from 10am to 5pm.
A Hywel Dda mobile vaccination team will be administering the vaccine.
A spokesperson said: "The aim is to deliver vaccines to parents who haven’t been able to get their Covid-19 vaccines so far, as well as 16–17 year-olds accompanying their families.
"AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the unit, and no prior booking will be required."
