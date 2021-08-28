WITH coronavirus cases rising across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, the public is being urged to protect themselves and each other.

As of 26 August, the rolling weekly rate per 100,000 saw an increase in all three counties, with Ceredigion at 271,Carmarthenshire to 287, and Pembrokeshire to 396.

The overall rate for the three counties had increased in the last week to 319 per 100,000 - but figures are expected to be higher after the Bank Holiday weekend.

The number of tests carried out in Hywel Dda UHB area has also increased for the same period, with results showing an increase in positivity to 17%.

The Health Board has reported that hospital admissions remain much lower across Wales, thanks mainly to the vaccine rollout in the three regions.

While the most significant increase is amongst the under 30s, there are still positive cases among the over 70s, and the public is urged to remain vigilant.

Ros Jervis, Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “We are still very much in this pandemic which continues to disrupt our everyday lives.

"I’m proud of how much effort people have put into staying safe since it began.

"The rise in cases shows that, whilst hospital admissions are not as high as in previous waves, COVID-19 remains a risk to our health and our health service.

“I’m appealing to everyone to continue doing our bit by sticking with the ‘keep safe’ behaviours that have almost become second nature.

"Without your help, we will struggle to contain further spread of coronavirus here in west Wales.

"Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, including cold and flu-like symptoms, must self-isolate and book a test via the UK portal or by calling 119 as soon as possible.

"You must continue to self-isolate until you receive your test result, which will usually be within 24 hours of the test.

"If your result is negative, you can end your self-isolation, when you feel well enough to do so.

"If your result is positive, you must self-isolate for 10 days from the date your symptoms started."

Just over 60% of those under the age of 30 have been fully vaccinated aross Wales, compared with around 90% of those aged 50 and above.

People under the age of 30 accounted for 45% of new Covid cases. This figure was much lower during previous waves when vaccines were less widespread.

In the Hywel Dda Universtiy Health Board, as of August 25, some 554,179 first and second doses have been administered.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 131,456 first doses have been given (70.7 per cent) and 122,918 second doses (65.1 per cent).

In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 52,719 first doses have now been given (72.5 per cent) and 49,207 second doses (67.7 per cent).

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 92,831 first does have been given (73.8 per cent) and 86,727 second doses (68.9 per cent).