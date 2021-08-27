A WOMAN who drove at over 100mph along a by-pass has been banned from driving by magistrates.

Lucy Karen Gledhill, 26, of Albion Square, Pembroke Dock, appeared before the court in Haverfordwest last Monday, August 23.

She admitted breaking the 60mph speed limit on the A477 Llanddowror to Red Roses by-pass on April 18.

The speed of her Peugeot 208, recorded by laser, was 101mph.

Mrs Gledhill was disqualified from driving for 56 days and ordered to pay £244, made up of a £120 fine, £34 surcharge and £90 costs.