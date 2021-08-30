AN ANIMAL charity will be hosting a dog show in Cwmbran today – its first live event since the start of the pandemic.

Hope Rescue will be hosting the dog show at Greenmeadow Community Farm in Cwmbran between 11am and 3pm.

MORE NEWS:

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “The team at Hope Rescue are so excited to be finally be able to put a live event back on. If you are still wondering what to do with your sunny bank holiday Monday, then look no further, this could be the day out for you.

“The post-Covid restrictions come back dog show will be taking place in the Eye Paddock at Greenmeadow Community Farm.”

Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

There are nine categories in the show, each sponsored by local businesses. The categories are:

Most handsome male – sponsored by Hay and Brecon Farmers, Cwmbran

Prettiest bitch – sponsored by Beauty Oasis Day Spa and Clinic

Best veteran – sponsored by Paula Rowe

Dog the judge would take home – sponsored by Raw Feeding Cwmbran Ltd

Best rescue – sponsored by Cwmbran Timber and DIY Supplies

Junior handler – sponsored by K9 Traintime

Waggiest tail – sponsored by All Weather Dog Walkers

Dog who hasn’t won a rosette – sponsored by Groves Gas

Mark Crew best in show

The ring is sponsored by Raw Feeding Cwmbran Ltd and there is a sausage bobber sponsored by Canine Corner.

Tickets for the event are £10 which covers one dog and two humans. This price includes entry to all classes apart from the dog with no rosette.

Additional dogs and humans are charged at £2 each. Tickets can be booked at www.hoperescue.org.uk.Event/dog-show-greenmeadow-farm-2021

Anyone visiting must buy a ticket to Greenmeadow Community Farm as well as the ticket to the dog show. Prices for this will be at a concession of £5.40 which will give access to the whole farm, site and facilities.