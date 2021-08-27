WITH the bank holiday upon us here's a reminder of the beaches which have canine restrictions in place.
Eleven beaches across Pembrokeshire have either complete or partial canine restrictions until September 30.
Whitesands and Tenby North are the two beaches which have complete canine restrictions in place.
Tenby Castle Beach has a complete restriction on dogs except to the left of the slipway for access to the boats.
Amroth, Lydstep, Tenby South, Saundersfoot, Dale, Broad Haven North, Newgale and Poppit have restrictions on dogs on approximately one third of the beaches.
