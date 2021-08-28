This summer, the social and wellbeing committee at Dragon LNG has launched a new exercise challenge to get the whole Dragon Team moving to raise money for Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity.

The team is fundraising for the Milford Haven-based charity from July 26 until October 7, a space of 80 days (11 weeks and three days).

On the fitness fundraiser, members of the team are seeing how far they can get around the world – their target is 40,075km.

The challenge involves Dragon LNG staff and their families (including dogs) taking part in anything which keeps them active.

On their travels, the staff members are bringing their dragons along with them to take pictures throughout the challenge, which have come from The Sheep Shop in Haverfordwest.

So far, £270 of the £400 target has been reached.

Hannah Underwood, charity coordinator at Sandy Bear, said: "We are so pleased to have the support from Dragon LNG through their charity of the year partnership. I am really looking forward to hearing from the staff at Dragon LNG about how they are doing within their challenge and seeing the pictures of where they have been over the coming weeks.

"All of the staff at Dragon LNG have the support from us here at Sandy Bear. We wish them the best of luck."

Alexis Fletcher, Dragon LNG’s managing director added: "Sandy Bear was hugely popular in our annual selection for charity of the year. It’s been inspiring to hear more about the impact that Karen and her team have in Pembrokeshire, so it’s no surprise that our challenge to get around the world in 80 days and raise money for Sandy Bear is gathering pace."

A Just Giving page has been set up for the fundraiser, which can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dragonlng