Between September 9 and September 14, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service will welcome applications for the role of wholetime firefighters.

Sioned Evans, a wholetime firefighter, said: “I have been an on-call firefighter for almost four years by now and I’ve been a wholetime firefighter at Pontardawe for nearly a year and a half and I’m loving every minute.

"I have to note though, that you do not need to be an on-call firefighter to apply to become a wholetime firefighter.

"The recruitment process involved a series of stages. The online sift stage is first, where you are presented with a series of statements and you must identify which ones you feel more relatable to.

"The second stage is an online maths, English and mechanical test. If you pass these, you then progress to a bleep fitness test and an assessment of your physical ability, which includes a ladder lift, crawling through confined spaces, climbing a ladder and assessing if you can cope with heights.

"It's important to stress that men and women must pass the same level of fitness and physical ability. A house fire isn’t going to simmer down just because you’re a woman!

"The next stage is an interview. There is loads of information online and in books that you can buy that will help you prepare and structure your answers, but in short, the interview panel want to know about you and how you have contributed within different scenarios, not what other team members have done.

"Drilling activities (at training school) include pitching ladders, working as a team, running hoses and learning the words of command.

"Alongside the physical training, you also get to learn about the science behind firefighting, such as fire behaviour and predicting how an incident is likely to escalate.

"You are also trained to respond to road traffic collisions, animal rescues, water rescues, performing technical rope rescues and dealing with hazardous materials.

"In my opinion, the main qualities that are needed to be a firefighter are the ability to solve problems, be emotionally intelligent, being able to work within a team, adapt to changes and being able to motivate yourself - especially when it comes to maintaining fitness.

"Emotional intelligence is so important to identify when someone may need your support, be it a casualty or a colleague following a tough job."

She finished: "Quite simply, If it scares you, go for it!"

To show interest in becoming a wholetime firefighter, visit https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/join-us/wholetime-recruitment/