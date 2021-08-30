Paul Sartori Hospice at Home has recently been successful in obtaining core funding of £2,000 to contribute towards future services to Pembrokeshire.

The grant of £2,000 from The Hospital Saturday Fund will help towards the costs of delivering its services to support people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.

The Hospital Saturday Fund provide assistance to mainly healthcare charities and has previously supported Paul Sartori in a project supporting good oral health care for end-of-life patients.

This time, the funding is to contribute towards the core running costs in providing care to support patients, families and carers.

Funding of this nature towards the running costs of a charity is rare, important and ensures that Paul Sartori can support the community and continue to make a difference to local families.

This is especially significant after all clinical services have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and when funding streams have been curtailed.

"We are grateful to The Hospital Saturday Fund for this grant towards our running costs. This flexible funding enables the charity to direct the money to areas most in need," said Judith Williams, grant development officer at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

"We acknowledge that The Hospital Saturday Fund have funded us twice in so many years and to that end we thank them for their support in enabling our teams to deliver the care and support to end of life patients, their families and carers in Pembrokeshire."

Dee Wright, charity coordinator for The Hospital Saturday Fund, added: "The Hospital Saturday Fund were delighted to award Paul Sartori Hospice at Home a grant recently towards the care of supporting end-of-life patients living in Pembrokeshire."