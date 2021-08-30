Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased several wipeable children’s books, educational toys, play mats, cot mobiles, baby seats and feeding items for the special care baby unit at Glangwili Hospital, thanks to donations from local communities.
The toys will help with the assessment of babies in clinics and provide examples of educational play items available to parents, including sensory soft balls, pop-up toys, rattles and teethers.
The wipeable children’s board books will support parent-baby bonding and the baby’s development.
The mats, available for babies on the unit for prolonged periods, will also allow for play and interaction.
Also provided have been positioning seats for loaning out for pre-term babies and floor positioning aids, along with bottles, bowls, cups and spoons used for baby feeding advice and weaning sessions.
Angharad Smiriglia, neonatal physiotherapist, said: “We are very grateful for these items which help us to support families in our three counties in caring for their infants following admission to the neonatal unit, through to discharge and home.
“The books, educational toys and feeding items support parents to learn more about what they can do to provide the best start for their babies and for their infant’s development.”
If you would like to help your NHS charity across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, more information can be found at www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
