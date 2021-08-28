A 22-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist who rode his motorcycle without a valid licence has been ordered to pay £200 by a court.
Nathan Ben Lawrence of Hawkstone Road, Pembroke Dock appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday August 23.
He admitted riding a Honda 125cc on the A477 Honeyborough to Sentry Cross road on June 5, three months after his driving licence was revoked by the Secretary of State.
Lawrence had three penalty points endorsed on his driving record and was fined £76. He must also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34.
