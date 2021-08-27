Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended an incident where a campervan was on fire near Angle.
The vehicle fire occurred on the evening of Thursday, August 26 with firefighters from Pembroke Dock attending the scene at 7.54pm.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire involved a campervan, which was well alight, and was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.”
After almost two hours at the scene, the fire service left the incident at 9.49pm.
