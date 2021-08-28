A multi-agency operation was undertaken recently in the Dyfed-Powys Police Force area to tackle illegal waste carriers, and it coincided with Crimestoppers’ national month-long rural crime campaign.

Members of Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Rural Crime Team, Pembrokeshire County Council Waste Enforcement and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency set up road check sites, where they stopped and checked any vehicle suspected to be carrying waste illegally.

This was in order to disrupt and deter illegal waste carriers heading to any sites. The local authority waste enforcement teams provided drivers with advice around waste carrier licences.

As a result of this roadside operation, over 60 vehicles were stopped, checked and examined and eight sites visited. Police issued one prohibition notice for the condition of a vehicle, two traffic offence reports for no insurance and a number of intelligence submissions were made.

The DVSA issued one fixed penalty notice, three immediate suspensions and two delayed suspensions for the condition of vehicles.

Pembrokeshire County Council has reiterated its commitment to prosecute unlicensed waste operators and fly-tippers.

Cllr Cris Tomos said: “The focus of this joint operation was ensuring commercial waste collectors and operators had the appropriate licences and permits in place to ensure these operators complied with legislation and duty of care, to make sure waste is being disposed of appropriately to tackle Envirocrime and Flytipping.

“Operation Tornado sends out a strong message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated and those who carry out this scourge on society will be prosecuted.

“We need the public’s help on this to be our eyes and ears. Please continue to report incidents of fly-tipping but also pass on details about the perpetrators.”

Businesses and householders are reminded to be aware that they have a duty of care for their waste and that simply handing it onto another person to dispose of does not absolve them of their responsibility.

Mr Tomos said: “The public need to use registered waste carriers and be satisfied that they are disposing of waste legitimately. Failure to do so, may in certain cases lead to their actions being investigated, fines or prosecution.”