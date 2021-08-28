A MAN has been remanded in custody for harassing a woman.
On August 9, Claude Brevost, of Maes yr Ysgol, Templeton, breached a restraining order imposed by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court, originally issued in December 2010.
Fifty-year-old Brevost pleaded guilty to the charge on August 11.
On August 25 the town’s Magistrates Court ordered Brevost be remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing, to take place on September 8.
