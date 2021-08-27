Ahead of what is expected to be a very busy August Bank Holiday weekend, Cllr David Simpson, leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “We look set to be blessed with more good weather and however you enjoy this weekend please remember that Covid-19 has not gone away.

“This summer has been an exceptionally busy one in Pembrokeshire already and this Bank Holiday will be no different.

“We are expecting large numbers of people to visit our county and our glorious beaches and seaside in particular over the coming days.

“I would kindly ask for patience as many areas will be very busy. Please plan ahead and you may wish to consider visiting somewhere away from our traditional summer hotspots.

“There is likely to be pressure on car parking so please give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination and park appropriately when you arrive.

“Council staff will be busy throughout the long weekend to empty bins, collect rubbish, assist with parking and much, much more and you can help keep Pembrokeshire beautiful by using the litter bins provided.

“Recently we have reported an increase in Covid-19 cases as restrictions have eased.

“While some uplift in positive cases was to be expected, the positive case rate in Pembrokeshire has recently doubled to 498 cases so we are urging caution to prevent further infection.

‘The increase is primarily in the under 25 years of age category - this age group are most likely to be unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated - and contact tracing has established links to local nightclubs as well as festivals and concerts out of county.

“Our contact tracing, public protection and Covid enforcement officers are working extremely hard to follow up on positive cases, and where it is evident that transmission has occurred from attending social gatherings or other organised events, this is followed up to ensure that risk assessment and compliance measures are being strictly followed.

“I would please ask that we all continue to take care and maintain social distancing wherever possible, wear masks indoors, follow good hand hygiene and get tested if you have any Covid-19 symptoms. Please do not risk catching and passing on the virus.

“Remember, the more people who get vaccinated the better and stronger our defence will be against Covid-19. Please take up the opportunity to receive a Covid-19 vaccination.

“You can find further details about local walk-in vaccination clinics by using the links below.

‘Thank you all and please enjoy the Bank Holiday weekend.”