Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service say that the burning of illegal waste is becoming a significant challenge in the region.

Waste crime is reported to be on the rise across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, and is estimated to cost the UK economy £600 million a year.

Illegal waste crime is widely reported in west Wales in the form of fly tipping and increasingly by way of illegal sites, where waste is illegally deposited without regulation.

With no controls in place as to the type and volume of waste being dumped, it can often result in significant environmental pollution and damage.

This illegal waste is often burnt to reduce its volume, and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service are regularly called out to deal with these fires.

Noxious smoke from these fires can have an adverse impact on the local environment and communities, and impact upon their quality of life and health.

Sergeant Terri Harrison, seconded to Arson Reduction Team Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Waste crime damages our environment, community and economy.

"It is a real challenge for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and partner agencies.

"Every year there are reports of hundreds of refuse fires and we are seeing a very clear and obvious link between deliberate refuse fires, fly tipping and the operation of illegal waste sites.

"Waste crime has a real adverse impact upon the quality of life for those affected by these illegal activities."

A multi-agency operation was undertaken to tackle illegal waste carriers earlier in the month, and coincided with Crimestoppers' national month-long rural crime campaign.

Members of Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Rural Crime Team, Pembrokeshire County Council Waste Enforcement and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) set up road check sites, where they stopped and checked any vehicle suspected to be carrying waste.

This was in order to disrupt and deter illegal waste carriers heading to any sites. The local authority waste enforcement teams provided drivers with advice around waste carrier licences.

As a result of this roadside operation, over 60 vehicles were stopped, checked, and examined and eight sites visited.

Police issued one prohibition notice for the condition of a vehicle, two traffic offence reports for no insurance and a number of intelligence submissions were made.

The DVSA issued one fixed penalty notice, three immediate suspensions and two delayed suspensions for the condition of vehicles.

Pembrokeshire County Council has reiterated its commitment to prosecute unlicensed waste operators and fly-tippers.

Cllr Cris Tomos said: “The focus of this joint operation was ensuring commercial waste collectors and operators had the appropriate licences and permits in place to ensure these operators complied with legislation and duty of care, to make sure waste is being disposed of appropriately to tackle Envirocrime and Flytipping.

“Operation Tornado sends out a strong message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated and those who carry out this scourge on society will be prosecuted.

"We need the public’s help on this to be our eyes and ears. Please continue to report incidents of fly-tipping but also pass on any details you can about the perpetrators.”

Businesses and householders are reminded to be aware that they have a duty of care for their waste and that simply handing it onto another person to dispose of does not absolve them of their responsibility.

Mr Tomos said: “The public need to use registered waste carriers and be satisfied that they are disposing of waste legitimately. Failure to do so, may in certain cases lead to their actions being investigated, fines or prosecution."

For further information and guidance on disposing of waste safely, legally and responsibly, visit the Fly Tipping Action Wales website.