Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, has said that Wales is a nation of sanctuary and must do all that is possible to ensure Afghan interpreters, refugees and their families are able to reach safety and find a welcome here.

Each of Wales' 22 councils has committed to taking refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country earlier this month.

In a written statement Ms Hutt said: “Many of those fleeing Afghanistan have also served our country in various capacities and worked to keep us safe, it is only right we do what we can to protect them now.

“The UK Government has set up a helpline for non-British nationals in need of assistance in need of assistance in Afghanistan. The Helpline number is +4402475389980.

“British nationals still in Afghanistan can call +4402070085000 or +4401908516666 to speak with the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office to confirm their departure plans

“Wales has seen an outpouring of support from our communities, local authorities and supporting organisations. Welsh public authorities are already working flat out to ensure we play a full part in both the UK Government’s scheme for Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (supporting Afghan interpreters and their families), as well as the newly-announced separate scheme to support Afghan refugees.

“We have received many offers of donations and volunteering, and we are exploring ways to make best use of these kind offers from every corner of our nation.”

A full flight of 265 people supported by members of the UK Armed Forces on board an evacuation flight out of Kabul airport Picture: PA

Local authorities are working to offer properties but the availability of appropriate housing is a "significant challenge".

Ms Hutt added: “We are urgently working to identify vacant properties which local authorities can use to accommodate those who have been evacuated.

“We appreciate the numerous generous offers to give someone shelter in their own homes but our main need is larger family properties.

“If Members become aware of larger properties which are available for use for these schemes, or to accommodate other vulnerable groups of people – please get in touch with the relevant local authority.”

Ms Hutt went on to say the crisis affects Armed Forces personnel returning to Wales as well as Welsh veterans who have links to Afghanistan.

Call Mental Health Helpline is available on 0800132737 and Veterans NHS Wales is available for veterans living in Wales who require support with mental health issues. They can be contacted on www.veteranswales.co.uk or 02921832261.