Here we go with another conglomeration of topics either loosely, or directly connected to my town of Milford Haven.

I'm always delighted to hear from old Milfordians who now dwell in other parts of the country, who still retain warm memories of the place they still consider to be 'home.'

Like Oliver Harries, now in London, who sent me this email:

"Hi Jeff. I have it in my head that there used to be a boxing gym in Hakin many years ago. My memory is telling me that it was situated at the bottom of Capt James' Hill, just before the entrance to the docks. There was a large house on the left as you came down the hill, just before the dock entrance.

"I seem to remember that there was a tailor on the ground floor and the gym was underneath the main building. I wonder if any of your readers have any recollection of this..or is it a figment of my still fertile imagination. Best wishes to you and anyone else who might remember me."

Thanks Oliver, and if anyone does recollect a gym, please get in touch.

A couple of week's ago, in TRM I included a few parties and celebrations photos and recollections, and I'm very grateful to Colin Croxford, who has given me this as a fine follow-up.

It's a photo of a birthday party which was held at Milford's Trafalgar Institute, in 1946/47, for Sheila Offord, eldest daughter of Lt. Commander and Mrs Henry Offord.

Her sister Hilary is in the pic, and here are the names of many (but not all) more of the revellers: Joan Howie, Avril Sturley, Barbara Harries, Pat Harries, Jean Morgan, Rita Mullins, Grenville Myhill, Leslie Adams, Billy Hackett, Arthur Corney, Frank Smith, John Beckett, Arthur Elder, Colin Whittow, Colin Scurlock, Graham & Grenville Barrett, Jimmy Richie, Michael Howarth, Ludi Navratil, Norman Williams, Donald Owens, Russell Jones, Philip Vanner, Graham Caisley, Wilmot Brand, Brenda Daniels, Lilwyn Cole, Janet Llewellyn, Patricia Jenkins, Julian 'D' Arcy Davies, John Lewis, Patricia Dangerfield, Betty Dangerfield, Betty Thomas, Alwyn Young, Rachel Phillips, John Prosser Jones, Peter East, Geoffrey Daniels, Neil ' Hank' McMillan, Jaquita Miller, Neil Cobb, Jean Arlow, Gillian East, Margaret Treharne, Sheila Ritchie, Peggy Cleevely, Beryl Jones, Margaret John, Margaret Brown, Rita Jones, David Williams, Michael Arlow, Phyllis Utting, Pam Jolley, Margaret Jenkins, Lewis Morgan, Jean Harries and John Venables.

This week I'm delighted to include another maritime memory in our TRM Trawler Corner.

It's the Lobelia M147, a steel sided, beam trawler built in Aberdeen in 1898, and which landed at Milford Haven from July 1899 to January 1915, when she was requisitioned by the admiralty for minesweeping duties during the First World War.

It was of course, very early days in the growth of Milford's fishing industry, when the docks had finally come to terms with the realisation that the dream of becoming a big player in the Transatlantic trade was just that, a dream.

Their initial reluctance to accept it would be the fishing industry that would put the name of Milford Haven into the spotlight eventually gave way to the inevitable realisation that after all, figures don't lie.

In January 1889, a dozen fishing vessels, with a gross tonnage of 1,100 tons entered the docks, and by January 1908, there were 323 vessels with a gross tonnage of 46,132 tons.

I thought I'd take a look at a few of the accidents and incidents entered in the ship's skippers' log books, starting with this from September 1, 1899: "Damage to bulwarks and sail. Run into while laid alongside of dock wall."

May 5, 1900: "Milford Haven collision. When going out of dock we saw the steam trawler Petunia of Milford coming in. Seeing there was going to be a collision I went full astern striking him on the port quarter."

December 28, 1901: Docks Milford Haven. Collision with Ida, could not get engines to go ahead."

June 1, 1903: "Milford Docks. We were berthing in Milford Docks on Sunday, midnight. At about 12 o'clock we were at the wall with our head rope going easy ahead when the Apollo of Grimsby came up and struck us on our stern."

There certainly seemed to be a lot of 'prangs' in the early days, then, tragically on April 9, 1917, Lobelia M147 was mined, and was lost off Fanad Point, Lough Swilly.

Here's a snap of her along with a pic from 1900 of the finished market.

And for our teaser followers, last week's... '14 of the kids in the class are girls. Eight of the kids wear blue shirts. Two of the kids are neither girls or wear a blue shirt. If five of the kids are girls who wear blue shirts how many kids are in the class)?' The correct answer is 19 and was well worked out by Les Haynes, John Glover, Anne (Pill Girl) Llewellyn, Phil Jones, Sian Jones and Geoffrey Sizer. Many thanks to all those who got in touch.

See what you make of this one. 'A man dies of old age on his 25th birthday. How is this possible?'

That's your lot from me for this week, but I leave you with what I thought was an interesting car bumper sticker I recently saw: "I STOP FOR NO PARTICULAR REASON!"

Time for me to stop, take care and stay safe.