Assisting Afghan refugees was “an easy decision,” Pembrokeshire County Council Leader David Simpson has said.

The Council says that it will be working with colleagues across Welsh Government and UK Home Office in support of the Afghanistan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

Neighbouring Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire have also signed up to the Home Office scheme to resettle ‘Locally Employed Staff’ who worked for the UK alongside British forces, and are now at grave risk of reprisals by the Taliban.

Following a meeting of Cabinet members, the decision was made in Pembrokeshire to explore the availability of housing in the county, utilising the support also being offered by the UK government.

Cllr Simpson said: "It was an easy decision to offer our help to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan – and I know that the communities of Pembrokeshire will welcome the families that come to settle in our wonderful county.

"We are exploring a variety of options for supporting Afghan refugees here in Pembrokeshire.

"This work will be in conjunction with reviewing some of the key housing pressures that the council is already experiencing, such as our response to providing innovative solutions bringing in housing pods in the former Hubberston school.

"My Cabinet and I are urgently asking the community for their assistance in finding privately rented accommodation for these families, who have experienced considerable stress and fear in their displacement."

The scheme will support those who are at high and imminent risk of threat-to-life and also those who worked for the British Government in roles that made a material difference to the delivery of the UK mission in Afghanistan.

Pembrokeshire County Council is inviting the community to identify any self-contained properties in the private sector that may be available, as well as exploring other possible options.

Members of the community who have a suitable self–contained accommodation that they would like to make available for a short term (minimum 6 months) or long term are being asked get in touch to assist in this crisis.

The rent will be paid at Local Housing Allowance (housing benefit) level.

For more information call the Contact Centre on (01437) 764551 or enquiries@pembrokeshire.gov.uk and ask for the Refugee Resettlement Coordinator.