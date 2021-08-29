COMMUNITY pharmacies across Hywel Dda have relaunched a service offering residents access to treatment for a range of conditions without an appointment.

The Triage and Treat service is now available at selected pharmacies across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Triage and Treat can help you if you have a low-level injury rather than having to visit a doctor or an A&E department. The service is provided by a pharmacist or a member of the pharmacy team who has had specialist training.

The types of injuries that can be treated under the scheme are:

• Minor abrasions, superficial cuts and wounds

• Stings and bites (such as bee or jellyfish)

• Sprains and strains

• Eye complaints such as sand in the eye

• Removal of items from the skin such as a splinter or shell

• Minor burns including sunburn

When minor accidents and injuries happen, Triage and Treat is available, with no appointment needed.

When you arrive at the pharmacy you will:

• Be asked for your agreement (consent) to be examined

• Have a triage (assessment) of your condition

• Be treated or advised about where you should go for your treatment

A Hywel Dda University Health Board statement said: "Your own GP will be told about any treatment given and you will also be asked to let us know your views on the service.

"Please be aware that Triage and Treat is provided free through the NHS but you will need to pay for any aftercare you may need, such as over the counter pain relief.

"Please remember to wear a face covering when visiting a pharmacy and please do not visit if you or anyone in your household has any Covid-19 symptoms.

To find out which pharmacies are taking part in the scheme, please visit: hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/pharmacy/