The coronavirus data dashboard will not be updated on Monday, August 30 due to the Bank Holiday, Public Health Wales has said.
Meanwhile, due to planned essential maintenance by Digital Health and Care Wales, there may be potential disruption to data reported on the coronavirus rapid Covid surveillance dashboard over the bank holiday weekend until Tuesday, August 31.
Dr Chris Williams, an Incident Director for Public Health Wales said, “We hope any disruption is minimal, but there is a risk we will not be able to report figures as usual during this period.
“There may be a backlog of results and other statistics over the coming days, and there will be a period of data reconciliation and validation that may affect our daily reporting figures for several days.
“During this time, positive case numbers, numbers of deaths we report may be lower than the true figure, and numbers reported in the days after August 31 may be higher than usual as data is added retrospectively.
“This has not affected individuals receiving their results, and anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local authority’s Test, Trace, Protect team in the usual way.
“As usual, daily figures should be considered in light of the underlying trends, and day-to-day fluctuations should be interpreted with caution.
“Our dashboard is a rapid reporting tool intended to provide the current picture of Covid in Wales. Official statistics relating to the Coronavirus pandemic are produced by the Office of National Statistics.”
